GRAPEVINE / HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for Harker Heights High School may soon take a job in Grapevine.

At Monday evening’s Regular Board of Trustees Meeting, Lone Finalist for the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Brad Schnautz, recommended Jerry Edwards for the position of Boys’ Athletic Coordinator and Head Football coach at Colleyville Heritage High School.

Edwards has been a leader at Harker Heights since 2013. Edwards earned the title of all-time winningest coach in the school’s history during that time. His teams have made playoff appearances the last four consecutive years. In addition, he holds the record for the most single season wins, with 12 in 2022, with the team finishing the successful year as a regional finalist.

“Coach Edwards has built a successful program and brand vertically, across the school and within the community in all sports,” said GCISD Executive Director of Athletics Todd Raymond. “He brings so much passion and energy to the campus and community, and we’re looking

forward to his positive contribution to CHHS.”

Edwards previously served as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Mansfield High School. Before that, he was the varsity assistant coach at both Fort Bend Clements High School and Milano High School. He has also coached powerlifting and baseball.

Edwards has earned numerous honors over the years. He was named the District 12-6A Coach of the Year in 2022. Harker Heights was also named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Team of the Week during the 2022 season, while Edwards himself won Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 6A Coach of the Week in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to join a community known for its standard of excellence both academically and athletically,” Edwards said. “To be able to come back to the DFW area is such a wonderful opportunity both professionally and personally, and as an educator, coach and father.”

Edwards holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University.

In addition, Killeen ISD Athletic Director Micah Wells had this to say on Thursday morning:

“KISD Athletics is very happy for Coach Edwards and his family. Coach has been instrumental in building a winning culture in all sports at Harker Heights High School, as evidenced in the numerous district championships, playoff teams and state-wide recognitions during his tenure as Athletic Coordinator. We are sad to see him go, but we know that Harker Heights will continue to ‘Rep the Shield.'”