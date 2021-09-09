Harker Heights vs. Round Rock game canceled

Local Sports
KILLEEN / HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights varsity football game against Round Rock McNeil will not be played on Thursday night.

The Killeen Independent School District says this is due to a substantial water main break at Leo Buckley Stadium. The water main break impacts multiple systems, making it impossible to sustain safe practices – including restrooms, concessions, hand-washing stations and repairs. These will not be made in time for kickoff. 

Killeen ISD will work with Round Rock ISD to determine a new date for the game.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

