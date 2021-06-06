Homecoming for National Champs at McLennan

WACO, TX — The JUCO World Series Champs were welcomed home today, by family, friends and fans, as they brought the National Title back to Texas, for the first time in 10 years. The Highlanders had a police escort into town, and it was the icing on the cake for the team, seeing the love and support, from the place they call home.

“I mean it’s a dream come true, this is the day we’ve been thinking about the whole year,” Logan Henderson said. “Just to go out there to Grand Junction and win the whole thing it was unbelievable, and for the fans to be here today, it’s awesome.”

“It’s special to see all the folks out here,” Mitch Thompson said. “To get the police escort into town was really cool, I know the guys really appreciated it, you know we were excited to get home for sure. It’s been a long two days on the road, but that made it special getting here.”