Iron Sharpens Iron in Super Centex Six-Man Shootout

WACO, TX — Last year, Parkview Academy football head coach, PJ Book, and Vanguard football head coach, Luke Pilant, put together a six-man football tournament. After the success of the 2020 tournament, Book and Pilant put it on against this year, and The Super Centex Six-Man Shootout, will now be an annual event.

Temple Holy Trinity finished in third place in the tournament, after falling to the eventual champs, Marble Falls. Even though the Celtics did not win the tournament, their performance this weekend, shows they can run with the big dogs.

“We played Marble Falls,” Jace Martin said. They’re good competition, got good players, we had to come out there, do our best, show out.”

“Third place is hard to walk away from,” James Shelton said. “But we love this tournament, Josh and Luke and them are good buddies of mine.”

“It’s hard to walk away from third like coach said,” Trent Lockhart said. “But it was a good experience for us, and some of our new players, trying to build our team back up and get ready for this next season, we lost a lot of players.”

“This is my first year playing in this tournament and it was a lot of good experience and building up with the team,” Christian Demapan said. “It was a great experience being out here playing with competition and honing our skills for the real season to come up.”