‘It Just Felt Like Home’ New Baylor Quarterback Impressed by The School and Staff

WACO, Texas — Dave Aranda and his staff were able to bring quarterback Blake Shapen to Waco by way of Evangel Christian in Shreveport.

Shapen was being considered by the likes of USC and UCLA but once he visited Baylor it didn’t take long to sell him on what was here.

“I just felt at home,” he said. “Everybody there — all the coaches — Dave Aranda coming from LSU, I kind of knew of him so it was big when I stepped out of the car when I got there, it just felt like home and that’s where I want to be.”

Shapen was also impressed by what Matt Rhule and company left behind on a very talented roster.

“They have great players great play makers get the ball in their hands and they’ll make plays So, I mean, they’re going to get good recruits every year and so that’s awesome.”