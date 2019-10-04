‘It Starts With Him’ K-State’s Klieman Very Complimentary of Baylor’s Brewer

WACO, Texas — Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman is putting his own spin on Kansas State’s hard-nosed philosophy, built by former Head coach Bill Snyder.

The Wildcats lead the conference in pass defense but Klieman knows they will be tested against charlie Brewer and company.

“He can beat you with his arm, can beat you with his with his legs, [he- keeps plays alive really, really well,” Klieman said. “I was really impressed with him, obviously watching the first few games where they had some blowout wins, but against Iowa State — that does an awful lot of things on defense, pressures and different pictures and I thought he managed the game exceptionally well. And then on the two minute drive, he won the game. He just flat one because he just made plays and so it starts with him.”

Baylor and Kansas State kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas.