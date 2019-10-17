Joel Klatt: ‘Matt Rhule is one of the best coaches in America’

WACO, Texas — Lead FOX College Football Analyst, Joel Klatt, said he thinks Matt Rhule is on his was towards a coach of the year award.

“This turnaround for Baylor has been something to see and kudos to Matt Rhule,” Klatt said on Wednesday. “At this point in the mid season he would be on my radar as the coach of the year, based on where Baylor was and what they’ve had to overcome to get to this point.”

Rhule has the Bears in the Big 12 Title race as they head to Stillwater this weekend.

“He’s done a remarkable job,” Klatt said. “Matt Rhule’s one of the best coaches in America, and Baylor as an undefeated has put themselves right in the thick of the Big 12 title on to potentially get to Dallas. Now they’re gonna have to overcome injuries their star linebacker is hurt. Now they’re gonna have to face Oklahoma State and the nation’s leading rusher in Chuba Hubbard without their leading tackler that will be a very tall task, but Matt Rhule, one of the best coaches out there.”

Baylor and Oklahoma State can be seen on Fox 44 this weekend beginning at 3:00pm.