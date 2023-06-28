TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — It’s a tradition unlike any other and former Temple star Quentin Johnston got a taste of it, returning to his home to host a football camp at Temple High School.

We’re out at Wildcat Stadium as @chargers 1st-round draft pick and former @templewildcats star, Quentin Johnston (@MrJohnston____) hosts his first camp! Lots of kids from all age ranges taking part today. We’ll hear from Quentin tonight on Fox 44. pic.twitter.com/wQ3doVQpYJ — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) June 28, 2023

Johnston said getting to come back and show the kids in Temple that they can achieve the same dreams is his motivation for all he’s accomplished.

“Being somebody that’s from the same area as them kind of gives them hope that they can do it too,” Johnston said. “It’s just cool to have that leadership role and just me taking that on full force and giving back to the kids.”

The L.A. Chargers selected Johnston with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April. His old coach and current head football coach at Temple High School, Scott Stewart, said Quentin hasn’t let the success change who he is.

“Like I told him, you don’t have to worry about the fanfare here,” Stewart said. ” [Quentin’s] still the scrawny little kid I was squawking out about finishing his rounds. Every time they do those postgame press conferences, he talks about Temple. So, this place means a lot to him and he means a lot to us.”

Quentin participated in drills with the kids and took pictures as well as signed plenty of autographs for young kids who will watch him on Sunday’s this upcoming season.

“It’s surreal…situations like this to come back and do camps, people calling me Mr. Johnston instead of Quentin by my first name I start to realize, ‘woah, this is crazy’,” Johnston said. “I really have an impact on everybody so it’s been fun.”

Now Quentin prepares for his next step into the NFL to join one of the best receiving corps in the league.

“I’m just kind of coming in and following in [Keenan Allen and Mike Williams’] for the first few weeks and first few months… taking parts from their game and adding it to mine,” Johnston said. “Between the L.A. culture, the football and the weather, it’s been 100 percent great for me.”