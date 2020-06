WACO — Twelve-Time PGA Tour winner, former Texas Golf All-American and individual NCAA Champion Justin Leonard, visited with Fox 44 Sports on Tuesday.

Justin is teaming up with Dicks Sporting Goods to help you get golf-ready in time for Fathers Day.

During our visit we touched on a variety of topics including the Return of The PGA Tour, his return to professional golf, and Ryder Cups past and present, among other topics.