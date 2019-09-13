Kellen Mond is Not Alone in Needing a Bounce Back Against Lamar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond struggled last Saturday against number one Clemson going just 24 of 42 for 236 yards a touchdown and an interception, but he was far from the only one.

“He didn’t play his best game, He got better as the game went on,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He didn’t play his best game, but we didn’t play our best game around him either. You have seven major drops of 15-yards or more. He missed throws and some opportunities that he had, He got some pressure when it should have been picked up, they took turns. Offensively they weren’t in sync, that can happen very easily.”

Mond knows he and his teammates can’t spend too much time on last week, and they have changed their focus to Lamar, this week.

“Just a lot of reflecting,” Mond said on Monday after the game. “But you can’t really dwell on the past, find out what you did wrong and move on to game three.”

Texas A&M and Lamar kick off at 6:00pm on Saturday inside Kyle Field.