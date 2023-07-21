WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Waco University basketball standout and current Oklahoma City Thunder Small Forward Kenrich Williams returned home to host his second kids camp at University High School on Friday.

Here at @TrojanAthletics where @okcthunder Forward Kenrich Williams is hosting his second ever camp here at University High School for kids in Waco. We’ll hear from him coming up tonight on Fox 44 at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/l9AOBXmtPi — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) July 21, 2023

Williams said it’s a fun time to come home and give back to the Waco community during the NBA offseason.

“It’s definitely it’s big for me,” Williams said. “Growing up here in this community…I never had anything like this. So, being able to bless these kids, it means the world to me.”

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also showed up to support his player in his hometown. He said it’s amazing to see the impact that Williams has had on the Trojans basketball program.

We heard from @okcthunder HC Mark Daigneault on the impact former @WacoUbasketball standout Kenrich Williams' camp has on the growing the game of basketball



#ThunderUp

Over 300 campers attended Williams’ camp on Friday. Williams said it shows the hype around the University basketball program.

“There’s a lot of pride here at this school,” Williams said. “We’re on notice now… we got the town buzzing about university.”