Killeen ISD: Ellison Varsity football game canceled this week

KILLEEN, Texas – Thursday’s Varsity Football game between Copperas Cove High School and Ellison High School originally scheduled to be played on November 12 has been canceled due to health concerns from the visiting team.

At this time, the game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets online may request a refund using the Etix confirmation email sent to them.

If you purchased a ticket at the Main Administration building, you may bring your ticket back for a refund.

The Ellison Administration team will share information with students about this week’s Homecoming activities.

Source: Killeen Independent School District