Killeen ISD reveals mascot for new school

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District’s sixth high school, Chaparral, is set to open in the fall of 2022. It will be the home of the Bobcats!

The Killeen ISD Communications and Marketing team presented an overview of the campus branding process to include the campus colors, typography and official Bobcat mascot designed in partnership with Varsity Brands.

Middle school students preliminarily zoned to Chaparral High School participated in a survey to help decide the mascot for the new campus.

You can see the video of the big reveal below:

Superintendent Dr. John Craft presented a hiring timeline for the new campus – including the possible naming of a campus principal before the holiday break, and additional campus leadership positions to open in early 2022.

The Board of Trustees also adopted the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will begin on Monday, August 15, 2022, and finish the school year on May 25, 2023, before the Memorial Day holiday. The calendar provides nine professional development days for teachers ahead of the school year, and six professional development days throughout the school year. You can view the calendar here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District