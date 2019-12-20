La Vega falls to Carthage 42-28 in State Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas – La Vega’s bid for a back-to-back state title fell just short on Friday afternoon at AT&T stadium in a 42-28 loss to Carthage.

The defending State Champion pirates jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the Bulldogs, but Carthage answered back quickly as they would throughout the afternoon to tie the game at 7.

After trading blows in the first half, La Vega was stopped on 4th down with just over two minutes to play. Carthage then drove down in just under 2 minutes to score and take a 21-14 lead at the half.

In the second half, La Vega’s opening drive stalled with an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. One play after a La Vega punt, Carthage scored on a 63-yard pass to take control of the game at 28-14.

The Pirates would add a couple of scores in the second half, but it would not be enough – as Carthage would take the 42-28 victory.

La Vega finished the season with a record of 14-2.