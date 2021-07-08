La Vega Receives Personalized Dave Campbell Magazine

WACO, TX — The La Vega Pirates received a personalized Dave Campbell Football magazine, sponsored by the Texas Farm Bureau of Waco. The Pirates received 100 copies, to sell to raise money for their program and it’s been a big hit.

“I saw the magazine when Coach Hyde first got them,” Daylon Proctor said. “He was like ‘are you going to buy one?’ I bought two of them, I had to get two of them, scrolled through the whole magazine, it took me about two hours to read, I liked it.”

“We don’t do a lot of fundraising here at La Vega High School,” Don Hyde said. “It’s nice when you have the schedule we have, and travel to have a little bit of extra money in the budget so we can pay for stuff. I mean we’re going to Corpus Christi on September 25th to play a football game at 2:30 in the afternoon. We’d really like to stay Friday night so we don’t have to drive five hours and play, so we’re gonna use that money to help our kids out to spend the night Friday night, and it’s just a huge thank you to the Texas Farm Bureau because it wouldn’t be possible without them.”