Lady Bears Basketball reschedules contest with Northwestern State

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Lady Bears and the Northwestern State Lady Demons have mutually agreed to reschedule Friday’s contest and push the game to December 18.

NSU and Ole Miss announced a postponement ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled game due to precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns at Northwestern State. As a result, both administrations from Baylor and Northwestern State elected to find a later date.

The tip time for the Dec. 18 contest is undetermined, but the game will be played at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

Source: Baylor Athletics