Lady Bears hand out presents to local students

WACO, Texas – Members of the Lady Bears basketball team gathered at Waco’s Fire Station 1 on Thursday night to give out Christmas presents to Waco students.

The elementary and middle school students were chosen by their schools to participate in the event annually held by the Waco Fire Department.

The players picked out the presents themselves – and they, of course, had a sporty flavor. From footballs to mini-indoor basketball hoops, each student got multiple gifts.

For the players, they enjoyed giving back to the community that shows them so much support.

“It feels good. Especially to support people who support us, and just to be able to show them that we’re human, too,” says senior guard Moon Ursin. “It’s just special to see kids out here, just smiling and feeling good about it.”

They were especially grateful to give back amidst a weird year.

“It’s always good to get out into the community and just be able to see people, especially with the restrictions now,” Ursin said. “This is just special for us to get out here and be able to be around some people, and just see that happiness and feel that happiness outside of the basketball court.”

The Lady Bears return to their stretch of three games in four days on Friday, as they take on Northwestern State at 2:00 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.