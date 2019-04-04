Lady Bears: They’re Back!

The Baylor Lady Bears are one of four teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament kicking off in Tampa on Friday night!

They are chasing their third championship in school history – making their first trip back since 2012.

There has been a lot made of this team being the first to come back since 2012, but the Lady Bears have been close over these last few years. They just haven’t got the breaks to go their way.

But this year, they made it their mission and they are glad to be back in the mix in Tampa.

“Walk on that floor and see there’s only four teams practicing, and you realize that, and the attention all these players are getting – it’s just amazing. I love that for them cause it doesn’t ever get old – winning championships, Big 12 championship tournament, having the chance to go to the Final Four – this is your ultimate goal,” says Bill Brock, Lady Bears Associate Head Coach.

“We’ve been very fortunate to get here. Happy for Kalani Brown, Chloe Jackson, they’re seniors. I’m also happy for the rest of the team and happy for Baylor University,” says Kim Mulkey, Lady Bears Head Coach.

“I mean they [Brock and Mulkey] have good advice for us – just stay focused. Don’t be content with getting here. Kalani and I are great leaders. We know what that feeling is like, and we know we have to keep young ones focused,” says Lauren Cox, Junior Forward.

“We’re using that for motivation. There is still more to be had, and everybody else knows that. Makes my job easier. I don’t have to tell anyone to be focused and having that, everbody knows,” says Kalani Brown, Senior Forward.

It is not easy to get back to this point, and the Lady Bears have been through a lot both on and off the court. This family atmosphere has helped them navigate this 35-1 season.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9:30 for our 30-minute “Chasing a Championship” special! You can also catch it on our livestream here.

If you’re wondering where you can catch the game in Waco, FOX44 is teaming up with the Dancing Bear Pub to hold a watch party on Friday. The doors will open at 2:00 p.m. at 1117 Speight Avenue, and they are expanding their happy hour specials during the game.