Late Rally Lifts No. 19 Baylor Softball Past No. 21 Arkansas

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Down by a run heading into the top of the seventh inning, the bats for No. 19 Baylor (15-2) came alive as the Lady Bears plated a pair of runs in the frame to earn a hard-fought 3-2 win at No. 21 Arkansas (12-3) Thursday night to open up the Wooo Pig Classic.

Lou Gilbert led off the frame with a single up the middle, her third hit of the day. Goose McGlaun followed with a double to deep left center field to put a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs.

That brought up Taylor Ellis, who re-entered the game after going down in the bottom of the third inning due to injury. She hit a single to left field to tie the game. Maddison Kettler then delivered what would be the game-winning RBI with a double, her first of the season.

Baylor had four-straight hits to start the seventh inning and take the lead. On the night, Gilbert led the way for BU at the plate as she went 3-for-3.

The Lady Bears got on the board first, courtesy of Alyssa Avalos. With two outs in the top of the third, Avalos blasted her first career home run over the center field wall.

Arkansas took the lead an inning later with a two-run home run. For the most part, the Baylor pitching staff kept the Razorback hitters off balance as Arkansas finished with only four hits. That tied for the Razorbacks’ second-lowest hit total in a game this season.

Gia Rodoni got the start in the circle and gave up two runs off three hits with seven strikeouts through five innings. Aliyah Pritchett picked up the win as she held Arkansas scoreless off one hit with a strikeout through two innings of work.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Baylor defense retired the first six Arkansas batters.

Josie Bower hit her fourth double of the season.

Lou Gilbert finished with her 11 th multi-hit game as she finished 3-for-3 at the plate. She tied her career high with three hits on the night.

multi-hit game as she finished 3-for-3 at the plate. She tied her career high with three hits on the night. Aliyah Pritchett has reached base safely in the last five games, a streak that sets her career best.

Alyssa Avalos hit her first career home run. Baylor now has seven home runs on the season.

Emily Hott played three different positions on the night. She started at left field, moved to second base for the injured Nicky Dawson and finished at shortstop when Pritchett came on in relief in the circle.

Campbell Selman entered at second base in the bottom of the sixth inning, marking her second game to play in.

Gia Rodoni finished the night giving up two runs off three hits with seven strikeouts through five innings of work.

STAT OF THE GAME

13 – Straight wins by Baylor. It’s the longest win streak since 2013 (14).

TOP QUOTES

Glenn Moore on the win… “What a game that was to come in here and compete against a Top 25 opponent on their home turf, face their ace pitcher and eventually run her (out). Honestly, they had one inning where they had one good swing and put the ball in play. I thought Gia (Rodoni) did an outstanding job. The rest of the game belonged to us, I thought. Not to sound egotistical, I’m just really proud of our girls.”