Lead Fox College Football Analyst Joel Klatt Weighs in on Dave Aranda & The Bears

WACO — College Football on FOX and their crew will be in Waco on Saturday for Baylor and Houston.

Lead Analyst Joel Klatt will be on the call, and he is looking forward to his first chance to see Dave Aranda in his role as a head coach.

“I’m very interested to see how he handles himself as a head coach,” Klatt said. “He’s also not going to be calling the defense for the first time in a long time. Ron Roberts, one of his mentors, a guy who gave him his first break is actually gonna be calling the defense.”

The defense and their newcomers will be key to Baylor’s success according to Klatt.

“As far as their team goes, this was a defensive led team last year,” Klatt said. “Even with Charlie Brewer — who’s a very good player, and Denzel Mims — this was still a team that was led by their defense and particularly their defensive line, now they’ve got to replace all three of those guys. With 9 guys to replace on defense, I’m very interested in how the defense plays.”

Klatt likes what Charlie Brewer brings to this offense in entering his 4th year as a starter.

“His toughness allows him to be a great leader,” he said. “He’s not the most vocal guy in the world, but when he does speak his teammates listen. And Brewer is a guy that has a lot of talent. He certainly has great leadership qualities, and he’s a guy that they’re gonna be leaning on quite a bit. He loses his top target in Denzel Mims, but they do have some guys that they’re excited for on the outside his leading rusher is back.”

With the losses on the defensive side of the ball Klatt believes more will fall on the shoulders of Brewer in his senior season.

“He’s gonna have to bear the brunt more of this Baylor team, because the defense is replacing 9 starters,” he said. “I think Charlie Brewer is gonna have a really good year, if it’s a great year, then Baylor may contend for a spot in that Big 12 Championship yet again this year.”

