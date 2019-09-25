Learning From Auburn Loss is Part of The Process for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s 28-20 loss to Auburn on Saturday was their first loss as a favorite, under Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies are now 2-2 on the season and have yet to notch a win over a power-five program.

After a disappointing outing on Saturday Head coach Jimbo Fisher said his team has to grind through these tough days after losses like this to win these types of games down the road.

“You’ve got to be process oriented, that’s part of our program,” Fisher said. “Whether y’all believe that or not. And it does get frustrating and I understand it for fans, and everybody else, but we as players, we have to understand why the results are there and as a coach you do and as a player you do. You can’t get caught up in results you have to get caught up in the practice, and the process of doing it right so, that it translates to the field.”

The Aggies will get a chance to rebound on Saturday, against an Arkansas team they have dominated since joining the SEC in 2012.