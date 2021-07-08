Legendary Baylor coach reacts to London’s Olympic selection

WACO, Texas – USA Track & Field announced Thursday Waco’s Wil London, III was selected to the USA 400m Relay Team as an alternate for this month’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Legendary former Baylor Track & Field coach Clyde Hart has seen not only how hard London’s journey has been, but also how difficult it was for the nine other Olympians he has coached.

“That’s what every track athlete aspires to be,” Hart said. “That is the highest ring on the level, to make an Olympic team.”

Hart held the post as head coach, and then Track & Field Director at Baylor from 1963-2019, creating such a reputation for the program that it was known as “Quarter-Mile U” in the sports world.

Upon his retirement in 2019, Hart couldn’t completely step away from the sport – as he promised to keep training London until he made the Olympic team.

Having grown up in Waco, London has been on Hart’s radar for a long time.

“I would watch Wil compete when he was seven, eight, nine years old, and he was winning and beating people,” Hart said. “He was always the smallest kid out there but with the biggest heart.”

London won conference championships every year he ran at Baylor before graduating in 2019. His relationship with his coach goes farther than the nine lanes on the track.

“You couldn’t ask for a better person,” Hart said. “I’ve never had anything bad to say about Wil London.”

London went from not winning a state championship (finishing as high as second) in his time at Waco High School to the Olympic trials in just one year.

Hart says London’s journey reminds him of another familiar name in Baylor and Olympic track lore.

“A guy named Michael Johnson never won a state championship. He finished second,” Hart said. “He was unbeatable once he got to Baylor, and on through his 15 years I’ve coached him.”

Although London will be running halfway across the world, Hart is confident the runner won’t forget where he comes from.

“Wil is a great representative of Waco, Texas,” Hart said. “He’s never going to embarrass his family, me, Baylor University, or the City of Waco.”

The Tokyo Games also may just be the beginning for London.

“Wil has got several more Olympics in him,” Hart said. “He’s still young. I’m not saying he won’t medal in this one, but I think the next one will probably be an even bigger opportunity for him.”

Hart believes London is the first Olympian ever to hail from Waco.

London will be joined in Tokyo by Baylor Track & Field stars K.C. Lightfoot and Trayvon Bromell.