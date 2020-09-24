Les Miles and Dave Aranda Meet Again on Saturday

WACO — Dave Aranda’s debut as a head coach will come against the man that hired him at his last job – Les Miles.

Miles brought Aranda to LSU as the defensive coordinator for the Tigers in January of 2016. Miles and Aranda only made it four games together before Les was fired after a 2-2 start to 2016 in Baton Rouge.

Even though they spent a relatively short time together at LSU, Aranda has a deep admiration for Miles and his family.

“I think Les is one of my favorite all-time just people,” Aranda said. “The immediate take away from him is just how generous he is, how real he is, just authentic person. Sometimes coaches can just balloon into these caricatures of what they’re supposed to be or what people think they should be. And to see Les just be who he is, and to have a family that’s as close and as loving as his and be as real as they are, in today’s world it’s really pretty cool. It will be good to see them again.”

As Miles and his Jayhawks try to prepare for a Baylor team that doesn’t have any 2020 game tape he said they will be looking at film from where the Baylor coaches spent time, prior to Baylor.

“We’re looking at where people came from,” Miles said. “Dave Aranda and I coached together while we were at LSU. Ron Roberts was the coordinator at the last place [Louisiana], so we went to the last place and found the style of play he’s used to putting on the field. We’re seeing out the outliers that we can find and feel that we’re comfortable that we’re in position to play this game strategically.”

Miles’ son Manny also played quarterback for current Baylor Offensive Coordinator, Larry Fedora, at North Carolina.