Life Has Come Full Circle for the National Champs at McLennan

WACO, TX — One year ago today, baseball was an afterthought – as the pandemic shut down the country.

Currently, life is getting back to normal – and it seems like everything has come full circle for the McLennan Highlanders baseball team.

“Last year, we had this thing ripped away from us. I thought we had a team that could win it last year,” Mitch Thompson said. “And I think the success that our players who left, are having in other places, said that we absolutely had the talent to do special things.”

“I was at Arkansas last year, and it was a big let down for us,” Dominic Tamez said. “But I’m so blessed to come here at McLennan. They’ve changed me so much. And to play baseball, I mean, that’s my whole life. And I really enjoy it. And I’m so glad everything is almost back to normal.”

Thompson now has the keys to the City of Waco – joining a select group of national champions.

“The mayor said this is the City of Champions, and I believe that wholeheartedly,” Thompson said. “I think every athletic team that we have in this town strives for excellence, and it’s neat to see that we succeed.”

“The past couple days have been a gift,” Dominic Tamez said. “I mean, we’ve all been really taking it in that we won the national championship. It’s really unbelievable for us.”