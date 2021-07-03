Life is Full Speed Ahead for National Coach of the Year, Mitch Thompson

WACO, TX –The McLennan Highlanders head baseball coach, Mitch Thompson, was named the NJCAA Division I Baseball Coach of the Year. The Highlanders were the last team standing in 2021, as they won the NJCAA College World Series in Grand Junction, and things haven’t slowed down one bit for coach Thompson.

“Well it’s been really hectic, we’re just trying to get going, recruit players, we’re hosting tournaments and games here at our field,” Mitch Thompson said. “We’re trying to raise money to put up lights and turf on our field, there’s a lot of different things going on, in a lot of different directions right now, while we’re also trying to make sure to hold on to the players we have. to come back and continue to build next year’s roster, we’ve got good things happening in that aspect.”