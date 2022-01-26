LORENA, TX — The Lorena Leopards football team won the program’s first state championship in school history, defeating Brock 35-18. The Lorena community honored the state champions amongst other athletic achievements with a parade and pep rally. Ray Biles is grateful for the leadership from his 2022 senior class.

“Well, they’re very athletic, but to me, the leadership inside that dressing room was phenomenal,” Ray Biles said. “Those kids, just every challenge they had, they mastered and then they continued, they weren’t satisfied with anything. They continued to get better and better and better, and we definitely played our best football game December 16th at AT&T.”