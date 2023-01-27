LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Independent School District has announced Kevin Johnson as the Leopards’ new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire on Friday. Johnson is replacing Ray Biles, who announced his retirement earlier this month after spending 31 seasons as Lorena’s Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.

The district says Johnson is very familiar with his predecessor. He worked with Biles the past eleven years at Lorena High School – including eight seasons on his coaching staff from 2012-2019 – while also serving as the school’s Principal. Johnson stepped away from the Leopard coaching staff in 2020, but remained Principal at Lorena High School.

The district says Johnson’s familiarity with the coaches and student-athletes in Lorena ISD will not only provide stability with the football program but across the entire Leopard athletic department.

Johnson’s football coaching career started at Sam Houston State – where he was a Graduate Assistant from 1993-1994. In 1995, Johnson joined the Connally High School football program as an Assistant Coach. He served as the Cadets’ Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach from 1996-1999. From 2000-2003 Johnson served as Connally’s Offensive Coordinator then Special Teams Coordinator and was the Assistant Athletic Director.

In 2004, Johnson became the Cadets’ Athletic Director/Head Football Coach and held this position until 2008. In 2004, he took Connally three rounds deep in the Class 3A playoffs. In 2005, the Cadets went two rounds deep in the postseason and Johnson was named the District 17-3A Coach of the Year in 2005. He transitioned into administration in 2009 and was an Assistant Principal at Connally until 2012.

Johnson and his wife Jennifer have two daughters, Kendall and Kourtney, and a son Konnor.