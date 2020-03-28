Lorena’s Ty Moore Commits to Baylor

WACO, TX - COVID-19 has forced high school athletes, to step up to the plate, embracing the unthinkable challenge, of sports being on hold. It's a trying time for senior football players, such as K.J. Peoples, who runs spring track to stay in shape, since he'll be playing football at Hardin-Simmons this fall.

"K.J. is a phenomenal athlete," Brian Bell said. "And right now, he wanted to run track, not because he wanted to go to state in track, because he wanted to compete and grind, and stay in shape for football."