Lorena’s Ty Moore Commits to Baylor

by: Matt Roberts
LORENA, Texas — Lorena senior star wide receiver Ty Moore announced on Friday night that he is committing to play football for Baylor.
I am so excited to announce my commitment to play football at Baylor University. I want to thank all my coaches for their help and my family for their support. All glory goes to God💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/V6mpVgXtXY— Ty Moore (@TyMoore43) March 27, 2020
Moore’s father Glenn is the head softball coach for the Bears.
