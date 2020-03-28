Closings
Lorena’s Ty Moore Commits to Baylor

LORENA, Texas — Lorena senior star wide receiver Ty Moore announced on Friday night that he is committing to play football for Baylor.

Moore’s father Glenn is the head softball coach for the Bears.

