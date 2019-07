WACO, Texas -- Matt Rhule had a monumental task righting the ship when he got to Baylor and instilling his culture with a brand new group of players.

He even said he slept in his office during that first year where the Bears struggled to a 1-11 record. But after a six-win improvement in 2018 Rhule feels like his culture has been established and he wanted his team-leaders to take ownership of the 2019 team, this summer.