MART, Texas – Mart Head Football Coach Kevin Hoffman has informed the Mart Independent School District, his coaching staff, and athletes that he is retiring from coaching.

Hoffman spent the last 13 years at Mart, the last seven as the Head Coach. During his team with the Panthers, the team won four state titles, three while Hoffman was head coach.

This past season, the team lost to Falls City, denying them a chance to make it five state championships.

Mart’s season came to an end at 14-1.

