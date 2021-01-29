Mart’s Freeman Named Built Ford Tough Player of The Year

Ford Motor Company Press Release:

PLANO, Texas – January 28, 2021 – The 2020 Texas high school football season had a few challenges because of the global pandemic. However, the performances of six remarkable players managed to get everyone’s attention. These high school football stars have been selected as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year. For fifteen years, Ford Motor Company has recognized the best players of each high school football season. Without fail, many of those players go on to prestigious collegiate and professional careers.

On Thursday, January 28, Ford Motor Company hosted a virtual ceremony in order to give the players the recognition they deserve. The six Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year will receive their trophies soon. These athletes are among an impressive list of players recognized for outstanding efforts on and off the field.

Following are the Player of the Year winners and why they’ve been recognized:

Class 6A: Dematrius Davis, Senior, QB, North Shore High School

Opponent: West Brook High School

In Week 9, Dematrius Davis completed 15 of 19 for 329 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-14 district win over West Brook. Davis plans to enroll at Auburn after graduation.

Class 5A: Sawyer Robertson, Senior, QB, Coronado High School

Opponent: Odessa High School

Sawyer Robertson had an impressive performance during Week 7 in the game against Odessa High School. The Mississippi State commit for both football and baseball finished 22 of 32 for 387 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown in the Mustangs’ 49-0 victory over the Bronchos.

Class 4A: Jordan Jenkins, Senior, RB, Lindale High School

Opponent: Chapel Hill High School

In Week 6, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins proved he was a workhorse for the Eagles in a 52-6 win over Chapel Hill. Jenkins carried 26 times for 285 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Class 3-A: Trevion Sneed, Senior, RB/LB, Mineola High School

Opponent: Bonham High School

A standout during Week 6, Trevion Sneed had limited touches on offense in a 55-23 win over Bonham. But he made them count, rushing for 215 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries. Defensively, he recorded nine tackles, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures.

Class 2-A: Roddrell Freeman, Senior, QB/LB, Mart High School

Opponent: Teague High School

Back in Week 1, Roddrell Freeman led his team with 19 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-7 victory over Teague. But he was not done there, Roddrell also contributed on the other side of the ball with nine tackles, four for a loss, and one sack.

Private: Preston Stone, Senior, Quarterback, Dallas Parish Episcopal

Opponent: Argyle Liberty Christian

Preston Stone accounted for five touchdowns in Week 6’s game for a 50-24 win over Argyle Liberty Christian. Stone threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 101 yards and two scores.

