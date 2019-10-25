Matt Rhule Allows Coaches To Take Time to be Dads on Friday Nights

HEWITT, Texas — Baylor Co-Offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon can be found watching his son carry the football for Midway High School on most Friday (Or Thursday) Nights.

That luxury is afforded by Matt Rhule to Nixon and a few other coaches on the Baylor staff, who have sons playing high school football.

“It’s been awesome,” Nixon said. “I mean, coach [Rhule] has been great. In my three years here I think I’ve maybe missed — maybe — three of my son’s games even away game, so like I said, he’s very supportive. We’re fortunate to work for somebody who allows myself and Coach Wetzel and Coach Hales to be able to go out and see our sons play.”

Nixon said the Friday night lights get him in the right frame of mind for Saturday Afternoons.

“It kind of gets us going for the weekend,” he said. “That Friday night game gets us going for, for Saturday afternoon. but a lot of people aren’t in that situation where they can go see their son play on Friday night and like I said we’re fortunate, Coach lets us do that.”

The Baylor Coaches will have some extra time on their hands on each of the next two Friday’s with Baylor’s next game coming on Thursday, October 31st.