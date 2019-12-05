Matt Rhule and Baylor are Staying The Course When Preparing for OU Rematch

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears came within an eyelash of going undefeated, but a second half stunner by Oklahoma turned the Bears upset bid away last month at McLane Stadium.

As They get set to square off again, Big 12 Coach of the Year, Matt Rhule says they don’t plan on changing anything.

“I’m not doing anything different let’s just do what we did,” Rhule said. “Just do it a little bit better than we did a couple weeks ago. We were four points away from being undefeated we shouldn’t change.”

Linebacker and long-snapper Ross Matiscik said the team was almost surprised at how well they played in the first half of the first game, but that will not be the case this time around.

“I think we got ahead of the game and I think we’re kind of a little bit surprised that we had that that kind of lead,” he said. “We’ve just got to get back to our roots and, just kind of play the football we know how we can play.”

Matt Rhule will be coaching in his third Conference Championship game splitting his two previous appearances when he was at Temple.

He draws on the experiences from those games and knows they just need to be themselves.

“I messed the first championship game up by trying to change what we did,” Rhule said. “We probably changed a little bit of too much of who we were, we made some mistakes got down and came back but it just wasn’t enough to win. the next year we were playing Navy and Navy the three weeks before they played us had scored 42, 66 and 73 points. Watching the film I remember having a dazed look like ‘We have to play these guys,’ and we said you know this is quite there, let’s be honest man let’s let’s play how we play, and that’s my message or guys man like we’re Baylor like were legitimate legitimate football team in the country this year.”