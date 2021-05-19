MCC Baseball Hoping for Big Time Atmosphere as They Host Cisco in Super Regional

WACO — The McLennan Highlanders will host Cisco in a Super Regional beginning Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Last weekend was the first time in 35 years that a part of the region V tournament was held in Waco and the players loved the postseason atmosphere.

“I was not expecting that many people show up, I was like, Oh, awesome,” Catcher Dominic Tamez said. “This is awesome, to be around all these people here supporting us, you know, it helps us it motivates us to win and get better.”

Mitch Thompson has fought to get this format and give his team an opportunity like they will have this weekend.

“I’m excited to have this kind of an event here this weekend,” Thompson said. “I really hope that the folks in Waco will come out and support us and being here. I think that they’ll be really excited about the level of play, the talent that’s on the field and I think it’ll be something that will open up a lot of people’s eyes so to build the local brand here is something that we’ve been fighting for and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to have the regional-Super Regional format.”

The Highlanders open the super regional on Friday at Noon with game two and three (as necessary) on Saturday and Sunday.