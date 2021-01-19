LIVE NOW /
MCC Baseball Picked 5th in NJCAA Preseason Poll

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders were selected No. 5 in the NJCAA DI Baseball Preseason Poll released today. The Highlanders received 112 points in the first poll of 2021.

Wabash Valley (Illinois) came in at No. 1 with 140 points, followed by Iowa Western with 133 points, Chipola (Florida) in third with 125 points and Northwest Florida State in fourth with 120.

Grayson, a conference opponent of the Highlanders, came in at No. 7 with 98 points. The Highlanders’ Region V foe, Odessa, came in at No. 17 with 29 points. San Jacinto  and Navarro, Region XIV squads that the Highlanders will face in non-conference play, came in at No. 12 and No. 14, respectively. Blinn, also from Region XIV, and New Mexico, a Region V opponent, are receiving votes.

The Highlanders open the season Jan. 29 at Alvin as part of the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions.

