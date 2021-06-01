MCC Baseball Sitting Pretty But Not Shifting Their Focus

WACO — The McLennan Baseball team improved to 2-0 with a thrilling 13-11 win over Indian Hills on Monday in Grand Junction.

The Highlanders had Tuesday off awaiting the winner of San Jacinto and Central Arizona. Head Coach Mitch Thompson is proud of what his team accomplished, but he knows the trophy doesn’t get handed out for going 2-0.

“I’m really proud of the kids I’m proud of this team,” he said. “We’re going to enjoy the day off tomorrow we’re going to get ready to play whoever we get next. We know there’s a lot of really tough baseball left to play. I think this tournament is loaded with great teams. I have been watching these guys play and I’m really impressed with the talent level here, and we know there’s there’s a lot of dog fight left but we’re gonna try and bring some of it to.“

The Highlanders will play on Wednesday night at 8:30pm from Suplizio Field in Grand Junction Colorado.