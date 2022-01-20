WACO, TX — The Highlanders men’s basketball team picked up a big win over No. 10 Collin College Last night. It was their second game back from a pause, but you couldn’t tell since the Highlanders cruised past the Cougars by 16 points. MCC improves to 14-3 on the season, as they get set for the meat of conference play.

“Just getting time back under our belts, because after that long break, you know,” Kevin Gill said. “Temple being our first game back. You know, the timing wasn’t there and the chemistry wasn’t there. So just getting a little more timing. To bounce back with one day of prep against the number ten team in the country. The guys bounced back well and, you know, we were proud of the way they showed their resiliency.”