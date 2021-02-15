LIVE NOW /
MCC Men’s Basketball Makes Debut in NJCAA Top 25

Local Sports

by: Candice Kelm

McLennan Community College Press Release:

WACO –The McLennan Highlanders, with an overall record of 9-0 and 3-0 in conference play, are No. 21 in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Poll.

South Plains, a Region V opponent of the Highlanders, continues to sit at No. 1 with 7-0 record, followed by Pearl River at No. 2 and Coffeyville at No. 3. John A. Logan comes in at No. 4, and Region V competitor Odessa is No. 5.

Grayson, a member of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Association with the Highlanders, is receiving votes.

The Highlanders are slated to return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Collin in Plano.

