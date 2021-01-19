MCC Men’s Basketball Set to Finally Open Their Season on Wednesday

WACO — Kevin Gill and the McLennan men’s basketball team will start their long-awaited 2021 season on Wednesday.

Instead of starting their season in November the team went home for Thanksgiving and didn’t return until practices started in early January.

Head Coach Kevin Gill is entering his 18th year and he said he’s never seen anything like this but he’s happy with the way his team is handling this strange season.

“I really like the energy and the effort from the guys who are just trying to do what we ask them to do,” he said. “They loved playing with each other. The team chemistry has been really good so I mean I really enjoy watching them and working with him. So I’m excited for the season.”

The Highlanders are picked 3rd in the NTJCAC behind Hill and Collin College but Gill is optimisitc that his guys can out perform those expectations.

“They have us picked 3rd and and hopefully we’ll do a lot better than,” he said. “I like our chances. I like the group that we have and this year is just about staying safe, staying healthy and hopefully you get to play your games and if you do that, then you’ll put yourself in position to be where you want to be at the end.”

The Higlanders tip their season off at 7:30pm on Wednesday night at the Highlands.