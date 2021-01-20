MCC Softball Locked and Loaded for 2021

WACO — Chris Berry and the McLennan Softball team will open their season on Friday morning taking the next step on a long and winding journey over the past 10 months.

MCC was off to a 17-4 start last year when everything was shut down causing many of these players to appreciate things they might have found to be a struggle prior to the pandemic.

“I really did miss being here,” Sophomore Gracy Craftys said. “Even going through the long practices, long days, long nights especially. But having it cut so short really made you realize I’d rather be doing that than just sitting at home.“

Former Midway Standout K.K. Trochim said it gave her a new appreciation on the sport she has played for so long.

“It’s helped my mentality,” She said. “This is never guaranteed and I kind of took that for granted. So, I’ve definitely grown and learned to appreciate the game more.”

Coach Berry returns a talented group in the circle and the Highlanders feel like they will have a lineup that is tough to tangle with.

“We’re deep in the circle,” he said. “We have a lot of options, and we should be really really offensive. I think the strength of this club is going to be pitching and hitting. We’ve got a chance to hit a lot of home runs got a chance to be an exciting team to watch.”