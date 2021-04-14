MCC Softball Sweeps Double Header against Weatherford

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan Softball swept the Weatherford Coyotes in this afternoon’s conference doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.



Reese Taylor got the win in game one as McLennan defeated Weatherford 6-3.



McLennan began the scoring with a grand slam by Melayna Lopez in the second inning. Lindsey Evans singled, Julia Herzinger walked and Ka’Lyn Watson single to load the bases for Lopez.



Weatherford got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth. Ayanna Williams singled and stole her way around to third. Kailyne Luna then reached on an error, bringing Williams in to score.



The Coyotes added a run in the sixth. Brooklyn Araujo doubled and Stephanie Jimenez singled. Pyra Burns then singled to score Araujo.



McLennan added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kadyn Trochim singled and scored on a triple by Sidney Campion. Campion then scored on a throwing error.



Weatherford rounded out the scoring with a run in the top of the seventh as Luna doubled, moved to third on a ground out by Lencia Powell and scored on a single by Sierra Nixon.



McLennan defeated Weatherford 5-2 in the nightcap with Anissa Arredondo picking up the win in the circle.



After four and a half scoreless innings, McLennan score four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Caitlyn Wong was hit by the pitch, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Herzinger. Herzinger advanced around to third on an error and scored on a single by Watson. Watson then stole second and scored on a Weatherford error. Lopez doubled and Trochim followed with a double, scoring Lopez.



Both of Weatherford’s runs came in the sixth. Karli Manney singled and Nixon reached on an error. Both runners scored on a double by Araujo.



Rosemary Rivera’s solo home run for McLennan in the bottom of the sixth rounded out the scoring.



The two teams will complete the series with a noon doubleheader Saturday in Weatherford.



McLennan 6, Weatherford 3

Weatherford 000 011 1 – 3 7 1

McLennan 040 002 x – 6 9 1

Marcie Moss, Emma Southerland (6) and Jesse Armstrong. Reese Taylor and Kenzie Chambers. WP: Taylor; LP: Moss. Leading hitters – Weatherford: Sierra Nixon (1-3, RBI), Brooklyn Araujo (2-4, 2B), Pyra Burns (1-3, RBI), and Kailyne Luna (1-3, 2B); McLennan: Bailey Krolczyk (2-4, 2B), Lindsey Evans (2-3), Melayna Lopez (1-2, HR, 4 RBI) and Sidney Campion (1-3, 3B, RBI). Record: McLennan 30-13 (16-5).



McLennan 5, Weatherford 2

Weatherford 000 002 0 – 2 5 2

McLennan 000 041 x – 5 9 2

Teoni Lamb, Emma Southerland (5) and Haylee Villareal. Anissa Arredondo and Julia Herzinger. WP: Arredondo; LP: Lamb. Leading hitters – Weatherford: Brooklyn Araujo (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI) and Ayanna Williams (1-3, 2B); McLennan: Rosemary Rivera (1-2, HR, RBI), Bailey Krolczyk (2-4, 2 2B), Julia Herzinger (2-4, RBI), Ka’Lyn Watson (2-4, RBI), Melayna Lopez (1-2, 2B) and Kadyn Trochim (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 31-13 (17-5).