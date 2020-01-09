McCarthy Excited to Back in The NFL

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys introduced their ninth head coach in team history on Sunday bringing Mike McCarthy on board to try and get them back to a super bowl.

McCarthy has reached the mountain-top once before winning Super Bowl 45 in Arlington, with the Packers. But after things ended on a sour note in Green Bay, McCarthy spent a year taking a big picture view of things and is excited to be back in the NFL.

“It’s really a reality of what a privilege it is to work in the NFL,” he said. “And when you are out not part of it it makes you take step back evaluate what it takes from a commitment standpoint to succeed and through that process gives you a chance to evaluate where you are what you have left and I believe this is what I was put on this earth to do professionally is i’m a football coach and working at the most iconic franchise in all of sports and it doesn’t get any better than that.”

McCarthy is attempting to become the first NFL Coach to win a Super Bowl for two different franchises.