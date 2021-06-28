MCC’s Logan Henderson Named NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Year

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan Baseball’s Logan Henderson is the NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Year. Henderson, a freshman right-hander from Katy, Texas, had a 10-2 record on the mound this season with a 1.66 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 97.2 innings of work.

He finished the year recording double-digit strikeouts in seven consecutive games. At the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, Henderson recorded 31 strikeouts in two games while helping lead the Highlanders to the NJCAA Division I National Championship.

He was named to the World Series All-Tournament Team and claimed the Robert Purkey, Jr. Memorial Outstanding Pitcher and Daily Sentinel Tournament MVP awards. He was also named a NJCAA First-Team All-American.