MCC’s Riggs Threadgill Selected in 19th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft

Local Sports

by: Candice Kelm

Posted: / Updated:

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan pitcher Riggs Threadgill was selected by the Washington Nationals on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Threadgill, a right-handed sophomore from Fredericksburg, was chosen in the 19th round with the 563rd pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Highlanders in 2021, claiming a 4-3 record on he mound with 53 strikeouts and a 6.80 ERA n 46.1 innings.

In the shortened 2020 season, he had a 3-1 record with a 4.03 ERA and a team-high 30 strikeouts. He appeared in 11 games as a true freshman at LSU in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected