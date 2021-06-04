McLennan Baseball Claims 2nd National Championship With 7-3 Win Over Central Arizona

GRAND JUNCTION, CO — The McLennan Highlanders topped Central Arizona 7-3 in the NJCAA title game on Friday night to claim the program’s second national title.

The nation’s leader in strikeouts, Logan Henderson was dominant on the night striking out 17 batters in eight-plus innings of work. He tallied 31 strikeouts in both starts in Grand Junction.

The Highlanders won 23-straight games to end the regular season and sweep through the Division One Junior College World Series.

It’s McLennan’s First World Series title since 1983.