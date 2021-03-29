McLennan Baseball Crushes Wharton County 18-5

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders crushed the Wharton Pioneers 18-5 in a non-conference game this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Jack Williams picked up the win on the mound for the Highlanders



Wharton began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Antonio Gauthier singled and scored on a triple by Will Lee.



McLennan responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. Mason Greer hit a solo home run. Garrett Martin was then hit by the pitch and scored on a Dominic Tamez home run.



The Pioneers added a run in the second as Kaden Fink singled, move to second on a single by Kevin Black and scored on a single by Stanley Tucker.



Wharton took the lead with two runs in the third. Gauthier singled, stole second and advanced to third on a balk. Lee drew a walk and Gauthier scored on a single by Black. Lee then scored on a wild pitch.



The Highlanders took control of the game with seven runs in the fourth inning. Jaylen Williams was bit by the pitch to lead off the inning. Ben Rosengard followed with a double to score Williams. Miguel Santos walked and Greer followed with a three-run homer. Martin reached on an error and Alex Lopez walked. Tamez then doubled to score Lopez and Martin. Tamez moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Hank Bard.



Another McLennan run scored in the fifth. Santos and Greer both singled, and Martin walked to load the bases. Santos then scored on a fielder’s choice by Lopez.



Three more Highlander runs crossed in the sixth. Williams walked and Rosengard singled, both scoring on a double by Santos. Greer then doubled to score Santos.



Wharton’s final run came in the seventh as Ben Columbus walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by P.J. Villarreal.



McLennan added a run in the seventh as Chase Brown singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a fly out by Marquis Jackson and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bard.



Three Highlander runs in the bottom of the eighth rounded out the scoring. Richard Brinson singled and Rosengard reached on an error. Santos followed with the three-run homer.



McLennan returns to action at Bosque River Ballpark Wednesday, hosting Hill for a noon doubleheader.



McLennan 18, Wharton 5

Wharton 112 000 100 – 5 11 2

McLennan 300 713 13x – 18 15 0

Brett Brown, Colby Wyers (2), Jarrett Tadlock (3), Trey Valka (4), Kole Tauzin (4), Arthur Galvan (5), Andrew Girod(6), Josh Salinas (8) and Ben Columbus. Jared Matheson, Wilson Hicks (3), Jack Williams (5), Logan Freeman (7), Landon Dorman (8), Bryson Weeks (9) and Hank Bard. WP: Williams; LP: Valka. Leading hitters – Wharton: Stanley Tucker (2-4, RBI), Will Lee (2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI), P.J. Villarreal (1-5, RBI) and Kevin Black (2-4, RBI); McLennan: Miguel Santos (3-5, 2B, HR, 5 RBI), Mason Greer (4-6, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Alex Lopez (0-2, RBI), Dominic Tamez (2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Blake Jackson (1-4, 2B), Hank Bard (1-3, 2 RBI) and Benjamin Rosengard (2-5, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 17-12.