McLennan Baseball Excited to Host NJCAA Region V Tournament

McLennan Community College Press Release:

For the first time in 35 years, a portion of the NJCAA Region V Baseball Tournament will be held in Waco. McLennan Community College will host the double-elimination tournament May 14-17 at Bosque River Ballpark.



The tournament will feature four top-notch junior college baseball programs, two teams from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) along with two teams from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC).



The McLennan Highlanders, the North #1 seed, will open the tournament against the Clarendon Bulldogs, the West #4 seed, Friday at 10 a.m. Midland, the West #2 seed, will face Temple, the North #3 seed, Friday at 2 p.m. Games will continue each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. After Sunday’s game, if the two remaining teams each have one loss, a winner-takes-all game is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.



Admission will be $10 per day or $25 for a tournament pass.



Howard College in Big Spring, Texas, will be the site for the other portion of the tournament. It will include Howard, the West #1 seed, Weatherford, the North #2 seed, Cisco, the North #4 seed, and Odessa, the West #3 seed.



The winner’s from the two regional sites will meet for a three-game Super Regional May 21-23 at a site to be determined. The winner of the three-game series will advance to the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, May 29-June 5.



For more information, contact McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu or 254-299-8833.