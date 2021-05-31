McLennan Baseball Glowing With Confidence at JUCO World Series

WACO, TX — The Highlanders won their first game of the World Series 7-0, where Logan Henderson delt 14 strikeouts in 8 innings. Tonight, McLennan faces Indian Hills in game two, and the Highlanders’ confidence is at an all time high, knowing what they have on the mound.

“It’s easy to throw when you have coach Leverton calling the pitches and Dominic Tamez behind the plate,” Logan Henderson said. “It’s a lot of trust, and I trust the whole defense, so it’s easy to throw when you have those guys.”

“Shutouts don’t happen a lot around here, it’s a tough place to throw shutouts,” Mitch Thompson said. “So I give those guys credit, I give coach Lev a lot of credit for how he calls the game and how he deals with our pitchers every day.”