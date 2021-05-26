McLennan Baseball Peaking at The Perfect Time

WACO — The McLennan Baseball team is on the ground in Grand Junction ahead of their first World Series Appearance since 2017.

The Highlanders have won 18-straight entering the tournament and the wins have come with MCC taking care of the little details.

“I just like the way that we’re able to play the long ball we’re able to play the small ball game we’re able to bump runners over,” Thompson said. “We’ve executed and we won some close one run games. We’ve won some blowout games. The consistency has been with our pitching and our defense has been really good.”

MCC will open their world series run on Saturday morning at 10:00am central time.