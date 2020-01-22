McLennan Baseball Picked 7th in NJCAA Preseason Poll

by: Candice Kelm

McLennan Community College Press Release:

WACO, Texas –The McLennan Highlanders will open their season ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll. The Highlanders host Midland at Bosque River Ballpark for a three-game series beginning Jan. 31. The Friday game will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a noon doubleheader on Saturday.

Defending national champion Central Arizona is ranked first, followed by Iowa Western in second and Walters State (Tennessee) in third. Navarro, a non-conference opponent of the Highlanders, is fourth, and Chipola (Florida) rounds out the top five.

New Mexico, a non-conference and regional opponent of McLennan, is ranked 14th. The first regular season poll will be released Feb. 10.

